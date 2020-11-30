ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said it's too early to know if restrictions on indoor dining are helping to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a spread he called a 'crisis' in the county.
The restrictions, put in place two weeks ago, ban indoor dining and limit outdoor dining and capacity restrictions to 25 percent.
"The vast majority of restaurants in St. Louis County are doing the right thing and want to do the right thing," said Page. "They have communicated with us about how to do that. There are still a few remaining outliers that should have received their third and final warning from the public health department."
Page said he'll leave it up to the county attorneys and public health officials to get the remaining restaurants in compliance.
On Tuesday, several local lawmakers, including Senator Andrew Koenig, plan to introduce legislation that would push back on restrictions that affect local businesses.
Page said he had no seen the specific legislation, but noted many bills get introduced every year, while only a handful are actually passed into law.
Page also repeated earlier warnings that the area's hospitals could run out of intensive care beds sometime this week. He also said the National Guard could be called in to help hospitals deal with the overload of patients.
More than 660 people are diagnosed with COVID-19 every day in the county, according to Page, and 972 people have died. 77 percent of staffed hospital beds are full and over the weekend, the region set new records for the seven day moving average of hospitalizations and overall hospitalization admissions, with nearly 900 people hospitalized with the virus.
"We see less mask compliance in general in south county, but we're getting there," Page said. "The community is responding and we know they want to do what they have to do to protect their families and their loved ones."
Originally, the restrictions banning indoor dining were set to end December 15. Page said as of Monday, it's too early to decide whether the restrictions will be rolled back.
