ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -During a press conference Wednesday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed a bill that would allow the CARES Act grant to be spent.
St. Louis County will recieve about $173.5 million in funds to help obtain more tests, PPE and to hire contact tracers. Contact tracers are public health officials who will track down people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Forty percent of the coronavirus infections in Missouri are in St. Louis County. Yesterday we reported 20 more deaths. This is serious and real,” he said. “However, we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The lack of testing is still a main barrier to reopening our economy, Page said he wants to see more testing beforehand. He also believes measures such as social distancing will stay in place until a vaccine for COVID-19 is developed.
“These are unprecedented times,” Page said. "People have lost their lives in St. Louis County. This virus does not know the boundaries of St. Louis County is still on the rising side of the curve, [we're] not out of the woods."
The importance of self-isolating was mentioned prior. According to Page, the Health Department has contracts with hotels so that first responders and homeless people who test positive can isolate safely.
About 70-80 percent of COVID-19 transmissions happen in a household.
Page acknowledged resident's frustrations surrounding the stay-at-home order and said he is in discussions with regional leaders. He said there may be an announcement later this week and expects the stay-at-home order will be extended into mid-May.
But he didn't cross out the possibility of a partial reopening.
When asked if things will go back to normal by July, Page said "this is going to go on for a long time. The question is what it will look like, how much can we ease social distancing and what kind of testing environment we have."
To help slow the spread, all county parks were ordered to close to the public early April. The increase of people visiting the parks was hard to manage. Page said they didn't have enough park rangers to help with the crowd size. He adds that some rangers are recovering from the coronavirus.
Over 30 parks and 20 trails were reopened in St. Louis County Tuesday.
“We know that the surge of this virus will impact more of our residents. Meanwhile, our businesses are struggling and we have to make it possible for them to bounce back once this pandemic is over," he said.
One month ago, the first COVID-19 case, a woman in St. Louis County, was reported in the state.
