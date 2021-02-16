ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Tuesday, Dr. Sam Page signed legislation aimed at ensuring “a stable, well-qualified workforce” in St. Louis County.
“At the heart of prevailing wage laws is the conviction that government ought to use its buying power in the construction sector to enhance the welfare of workers and their families,” the county executive said. “Prevailing wage laws ensure a stable, well-qualified workforce that produce high-quality work.”
Missouri's prevailing wage law establishes a minimum wage rate that must be paid to workers on public works construction projects valued at more than $75,000.
Page was joined by local labor leaders when he signed the legislation into law at the Pipefitters Local Union 562’s Training Center.
