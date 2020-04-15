ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page discussed a list of priorities detailing how funds from the CARES Act will be spent to battle the coronavirus pandemic during a public briefing.
St. Louis County is expected to receive about $175 million in funds. Page said the priorities of the spending will be to buy PPE, help residents meet basic needs and to revive the economy.
During a Wednesday briefing, Page said St. Louis County created a high risk task force to help. The task force will focus resources on where there are inequities and needs.
“These are unprecedented times,” Page said. "People have lost their lives in St. Louis County. This virus does not know the boundaries of St. Louis County is still on the rising side of the curve, [we're] not out of the woods."
The importance of self-isolating was mentioned during the morning briefing. According to Page, the Health Department has contracts with hotels so that first responders and homeless people who test positive can isolate safely.
READ: Florissant hotel to be turned into hospital for extra patients
About 70-80 percent of COVID-19 transmissions happen in a household.
Page acknowledged resident's frustrations surrounding the stay-at-home order and said he is in discussions with regional leaders. He said there may be an announcement later this week and didn't cross out the possibility of a partial reopening.
"Every stay-at-home order is frustrating. Closing [the] parks is very frustrating to me," he said.
The increase of people visiting St. Louis County parks was hard to manage. Page said they didn't have enough park rangers to help with the crowd size. He adds that some rangers are recovering from the coronavirus.
“We know that the surge of this virus will impact more of our residents. Meanwhile, our businesses are struggling and we have to make it possible for them to bounce back once this pandemic is over," he said.
When asked if things will go back to normal by July, Page said "this is going to go on for a long time. The question is what it will look like."
One month ago, the first COVID-19 case, a woman in St. Louis County, was reported in the state.
