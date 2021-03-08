ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced five changes to public health protocols Monday morning.

The first change he announced was that all businesses can now stay open until midnight. Previously, there was an 11 p.m. curfew. Capacity at restaurants and bars will remain at 50%, according to Dr. Page.

In addition, Dr. Page said that gatherings such as birthday parties and reunions can now have up to 20 people in attendance indoors and 30 people will be allowed for outdoor gatherings. He advised not having more than three households at a gathering. He also stressed mask wearing and social distancing should be followed.

Indoor banquet halls and conference centers can now have 25% capacity. Previously, indoor halls were limited to 50 people regardless of the size of the venue. Also, outdoor events and facility can have 50% capacity as long as social distancing rules are following. According to Dr. Page, larger events should submit a plan for approval to the health department to ensure all safety measures are met.

Lastly, Dr. Page said that all sporting venues within St. Louis County can submit a plan to the health department to be allowed to reopen with spectators. The plan must be approved before events can begin daily operations once again. Previously, sporting venues only allowed two spectators pre player.

Casinos, theme parks and museums can submit a plan for approval to the health department before resuming daily operations and holding events once again.

Dr. Page credited mask wearing and social distancing for why the restrictions can be relaxed.