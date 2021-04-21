ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page reflected on a historic Tuesday during his morning briefing.

“Yesterday, as we watched history unfold at City Hall. We also saw it unfold in Minneapolis with the verdict in the George Floyd case,” he said. “The swearing in of Tishaura Jones was a room full of hope, a nod to a future that will include voices of those often left out of the conversations. In Minneapolis the verdict brought hope to our communities of color that the interactions like the one that occurred between George Floyd and a police officer will not go unpunished.”

Page said he spoke with Jones last week about ways the two leaders could work together. “The pandemic has brought to light, once again, the inequities in healthcare based on where you live and the color of your skin. We must embrace these truths to make a real difference, and that is what we’ve done in our response to this pandemic,” he said.

Page stressed the health department is working with the Department of Human Services and local shelters to vaccinate the homeless population, as well as those in drug treatment centers. He also touched on vaccines being administered to inmates in the Justice Center and family members who visit them.

“As local governments responded to the pandemic, they often did so in different ways. Governor Parson left decisions to counties and cities on how to best move forward,” Page said. “And as the pandemic moves continues into its second year, Mayor Jones and I have pledged to work closely together to see what opportunities there are to collaborate on ways that will make our region healthier and safer.”

Page said when he took office he agreed to work with regional leaders to create partnerships to deal with the region’s biggest challenges. He noted those challenges include systemic racism and the ongoing pandemic.