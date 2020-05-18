ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page joined News 4 on Monday, the day the County and St. Louis City reopened, to address how things were going.
Page said businesses seem to be well prepared on the first day of reopening.
“They have marked off for social distancing, they're wearing masks and they're doing temperature checks, just like we've instructed, and we're pleased with the results so far,” said Page.
