CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page foreshadows when the St. Louis County Health Department plans to start vaccinating children between the ages of 5-11 against COVID-19.

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages…

The FDA recently approved use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids between ages 5-11. Approval from the CDC could come this week and the St. Louis County Health Department aims to be ready as soon as possible. On Monday, Page foreshadows child-size shots will be ready to administer Saturday at all three county health centers and four library branches.

Vaccinations will allow our kids to learn in a safer environment and teachers to teach in a safer class," Page said. "Expanding eligibility will reduce community spread."

In St. Louis County, community transmission among children is higher than any other age group. The average rate of new cases is highest in groups of 5-9 of 20.3 cases per 100,000 per day.

St. Louis County health officials hope to partner with schools in the future to provide on-site vaccinations for children.