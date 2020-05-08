ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saying the new normal "is going to be a difficult adjustment for everyone," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page outlined the procedures for the planned re-opening of county businesses on May 18.
Page emphasized that businesses must have no more than 25 percent capacity, maintain or build social distancing procedures, provide a touch-less payment process, and have a daily disinfectant procedure. In addition, customers cannot bring containers into any business. But they better bring a mask.
"Anyone not wearing a mask can be denied entry." Page said. "We realize this needs to be a diplomatic conversation."
Page also said public gatherings will be limited to 10 or fewer people.
Many venues will remain closed. These include all entertainment, sporting events, conferences, playgrounds, swimming pools, gyms, and banquet facilities. Bars with no food service will remain curbside-only.
"This is going to be a gradual, thoughtful, deliberate process," Page said. "So far, we have done a great job of containing the spiral. But until we get a vaccine for the virus, this is our new normal."
Page says the county is still focusing on testing and distributing PPE. They are also testing waste water, and hiring contact tracing workers. He emphasized again that concerned citizens should remain in shelter, especially senior citizens or those with pre-existing conditions.
"If one of us is affected, all of us are affected."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.