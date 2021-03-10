CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page outlined a plan Wednesday to vaccinate homebound county residents against COVID-19.

St. Louis County resident Carl Martin had been waiting for this announcement for more than a month. In early February, the county health department announced plans to mobilize a team but there was no indication on when it would happen.

"I haven't been anywhere in a longtime the only place I've been is to a doctor's office," Martin said. "Unless I got somebody who can pick up my chair and put it in a vehicle and take me, that's about it."

In his press briefing Wednesday morning, Page said the homebound program is for those who cannot get out of their home and get to a vaccinate site with assistance. He estimates there are several thousand people in St. Louis County that meet the homebound requirements defined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The homebound vaccination program should fully launch on March 18, Page said. Those seeking more information or to see if they qualify should email dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com or call 314-615-2660.

The move comes more than a week after Page announced a push to vaccinate teachers in the county. Monday, Page relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County.

Last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that more mass vaccination events will be scheduled for the St. Louis area.