CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- County Executive Dr. Sam Page said he was “not prepared to settle on any specific date” to end the stay-at-home order in St. Louis County but that we are “trending in the right direction.”
Page made the comments at his Monday morning briefing.
He said he’s been in talks with St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson about when to reopen. He said the two of them have always had a target date of mid-May, and that their decision will be data-driven.
“We know that when we ease our restrictions that the virus will spread in our community,” Page said. “It has to spread at a rate that is controlled.”
Krewson went on MSNBC Monday morning reiterating what Page said.
"We are trying to rely on the data and not on a date," the mayor said. "We can stay at home just a little while longer."
Counties surround St. Louis County are easing restrictions Monday as part of Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to reopen Missouri in phases.
[READ: Businesses prepare to re-open in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin Counties]
However, St. Louis City and County will not be opening with the rest of the state, as they account for 55% of Missouri's known coronavirus cases and 65% of the state's total deaths.
Missouri reported 1,389 cases the week before it's set to reopen, passing 8,500. Deaths reached 375. Here's a breakdown of cases by county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.