ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has signed an executive order to make single-stall bathrooms in government buildings gender neutral.
“Employees and community members, including those who are gender fluid, gender expansive, nonbinary, transgender or cisgender, deserve to be respected without regard to gender identity or gender expression,” said County Executive Page.
Councilwoman Lisa Clancy requested the designation change of single-stall bathrooms. Page said having restrooms identified using a binary gender system can exclude some employees and community members.
“This is an important step in ensuring transgender and non-binary individuals feel affirmed and welcomed navigating and working in the buildings of County government,” said Councilwoman Clancy. “Our duty as elected officials is to ensure dignity and respect for all our residents and visitors, and I look forward to continuing to partner with community members and Dr. Page on issues that are important to the LGBTQ+ community.”
There are around 300 single-stall bathrooms in government buildings in St. Louis County. The signage on each of them will now read “Restroom.”
