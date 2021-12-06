Page: Increased restrictions not necessary as officials monitor uptick in COVID cases

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- There will be no increased restrictions in St. Louis County despite rising coronavirus cases.
During Monday’s briefing, County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the mask mandate will stay in place and county lawyers will continue to fight to uphold it in court. He continued that more restrictions weren't necessary even with the omicron variant starting to spread.
“The initial evaluation by our scientific community is that the vaccine should be effective against the omicron variant against any serious disease," Page said.
On Thursday, the county will try to sort out if a recent court ruling from mid-Missouri overrides St. Louis County's mask mandate. The recent ruling, which states local health departments cannot issue orders like mask mandates, is set to take effect on Dec. 22.
New York City mandated that all private-sector employees get the coronavirus vaccine in part due to the spread of the omicron variant. When asked if the county will do the same, Page replied that the county did not have the authority to do so.
