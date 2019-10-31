St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is "horrified" and "surprised" by the strategy used by the county lawyers in the discrimination lawsuit brought by Sergeant Keith Wildhaber.

Attorneys for the county tried to have the lawsuit dismissed by arguing that Missouri laws don’t protect gay people. They claimed since sexual orientation is not a protected class that the lawsuit should be tossed.

Page said he was “horrified and surprised” by the argument.

The jury awarded Sergeant Wildhaber $19 million in the discrimination lawsuit. He said he was passed up for promotions because he is gay. Wildhaber said he was once told to “tone down his gayness.”

The county police board voted unanimously for an independent review of the St. Louis County Police Department.

