ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Monday, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page defended the county's decision to release the names of tipsters who alerted the county to businesses in violation of the stay-at-home order.
The information was released as the result of a public records request.
Dr. Page said tipsters agreed their information could be released as public record when they consented to submitting the information online.
When his office received the request, he said it consulted with the Attorney General's Office to ensure it followed proper rules.
However, that information has been circulating around social media, with some tipsters fearing retaliation from the public or their employer.
"What people do with that information when they have that reflects more on the individuals who have that information than anything else,” Page said. “I do not and would not expect anyone to retaliate against someone who made a complaint or identified a concern in good faith."
