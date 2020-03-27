ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says various facilities around the St. Louis area are being considered for temporary hospitals for COVID-19 patients.
Page made the announcement on News 4 at 4 Friday, the same day in which officials said the North County Recreation Center would be used for the same purpose starting on Monday.
Page regional leaders are debating using America's Center, the Dome, the Family Arena and Chaifetz Arena as make shift hospitals as the health care system becomes overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, but adds that no final decisions have been made.
The move would be similar to one made in New York, where the Jacob Javits Convention Center is being used as a hospital.
Page also said it is unclear when people in St. Louis County will be allowed to return to work.
