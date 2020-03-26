ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive is calling on all retired medical professionals to step up and help with the coronavirus outbreak as pressure grows on local hospitals.
Medical professionals are encouraged to volunteer as COVID-19 cases increase in St. Louis. Page said hospitals will remain overwhelmed for weeks to come.
READ: Missouri tops 500 COVID-19 cases, Illinois passes 2,500
"I need your help," Page said. "The COVID-19 virus is real. Public health officials tell us there are thousands more who either have the coronavirus and recovered, or have it now and don't know. We need your help in St. Louis County and we need your help now."
