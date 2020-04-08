ST. LOUIS COUNTY ( KMOV.com)-- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is calling for help from the Missouri National Guard as coronavirus cases continue to climb.
Page requested their assistance Wednesday in a letter to Gov. Mike Parson, according to a press release. Page wrote they are tapping into every available resource to help slow the spread of the virus.
“As we prepare for the surge of this pandemic, the National Guard can play a critical role in helping us transport patients and supplies to free up our healthcare professionals to focus on treatment and care of our residents,” said Page.
Page adds the National Guard would help with security at local hospitals, testing sites, the county's warehouse and the North County Recreation Center, which was reopened as a shelter for the homeless.
As of Wednesday morning, there has been 26 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the County with a total of 1,173 cumulative cases.
