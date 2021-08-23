CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Councilmembers tell News 4 they are not giving up on an investigation into whether County Executive Sam Page is violating the county charter.

St. Louis County Councilman requests ethics probe into Dr. Sam Page A battle over St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s second job could intensify Tuesday at the St. Louis County Council meeting.

Page claims he works as an anesthesiologist one weekend a month, and all on his own time. Some members of the County Council launched an ethics investigation, trying to get his employment records to determine if he is violating the county's charter, which states the County Executive "shall devote his entire time to the duties of his office."

Page recently vetoed a bill funding the ethics committee hiring of an attorney, saying the investigation is improper and an attempt to score cheap political points.

"The way he responded in my experience is somewhat suspect, and for someone to veto an investigation of himself and the power he can wield, sends up a red flag to me and others on our committee," said County Councilman Mark Harder.

Harder says he and other councilmembers will try to override Page's veto and try to get answers.