CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Dr. Sam Page will be the St. Louis County Executive for at least two more years.
Page defeated Republican challenger Paul Berry III Tuesday, in a race to fill the last two years of Steve Stenger’s second term. Stenger was easily re-elected in 2018 but resigned several months later after admitting to a pay-to-play scheme.
Shortly after Stenger stepped down, the County Council voted to elevate Page to County Executive. He won the Democratic nomination in August amid a divided field.
Page’s tenure has been dominated by his response to the coronavirus, with protesters demanding he reduce limits on youth sports that were put in place, some of which have been lifted. Berry was spotted at some of the protests.
Page has also fought with some members of the County Council over the COVID-19 relief funds. The council voted in October to increase its oversight over the money, but Page vetoed the bills.
Despite the opposition to Page’s policies, the Creve Coeur anesthesiologist won in heavily Democratic St. Louis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.