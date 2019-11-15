CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will be running to keep his job as St. Louis County Executive, he announced Friday.
Page was appointed County Executive after Steve Stenger resigned in April before pleading guilty to charges in a pay-to-play scheme.
Stenger was re-elected in November 2018, meaning a special election will be held in November 2020 to fill the rest of his term.
Page will officially kick off his campaign on November 21 at the Machinists' Hall in Bridgeton at 6:00 p.m.
St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman already announced his intention to seek the Democratic nomination for County Executive in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.