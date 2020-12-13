ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page on Monday extended virus-related restrictions another two weeks, saying while virus numbers seemed to have plateaued, hospitals continued to be stressed.
The announcement comes four weeks since the latest restrictions took effect. The Safer At Home order was among the latest restrictions taking effect on Nov. 17. It includes a ban on indoor dining, a limit on gatherings and a 25% capacity limit for businesses. Page also announced a face covering order, requiring everyone older than 5 to wear a mask at all places except for dining, sports and those with medical conditions.
“There is simply too much virus in our community to lift this public health protocol today,” Page said.
Page announced the restrictions on Nov. 13 and since then, the county added 20,511 new COVID-19 cases and 241 deaths.
Page said they are hopeful a recent plateau of new cases in the county is the beginning of the end of the latest case surge.
On Nov. 13, the county had a total of 39,554 cases and 912 deaths. On Dec. 13, the county had 60,065 cases and 1,153 deaths. This is an increase of 51.8% in cases and an increase of 26.5% in deaths.
The county's total cases have more than doubled since Oct. 13 when the county had 26,675 cases and 833 deaths.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri - as of Dec 13
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|7-Day Case Increase
|7-Day Death Increase
|Crawford
|1399
|14
|105
|0
|Franklin
|5899
|94
|678
|3
|Gasconade
|880
|33
|94
|3
|Iron
|615
|2
|68
|0
|Jefferson
|14169
|111
|1307
|3
|Lincoln
|2576
|29
|333
|3
|Phelps
|2867
|65
|885
|15
|Pike
|1162
|13
|133
|3
|Reynolds
|343
|2
|31
|0
|St. Charles
|25834
|253
|2136
|21
|St. Francois
|5733
|51
|352
|4
|St. Louis City
|14380
|270
|1071
|13
|St. Louis County
|60065
|1153
|4182
|55
|Ste Genevieve
|1310
|2
|141
|0
|Warren
|1719
|14
|68
|0
|Washington
|2047
|27
|254
|0
|Total
|140998
|2133
|11838
|123
