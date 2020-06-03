ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- County Executive Sam Page announced some new developments in this COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning.
Page announced $24 million in funding will go towards a humanitarian response program that will focus on three main areas: senior and home bound programming, housing stabilization and social and emotional wellness.
Director of Policy, Cora Faith Walker, also joined Page at the briefing to announce a child care relief program, expanding on the funding details in relation to CARES Act distribution.
The County Department of Public Health has scheduled another mask distribution for Friday at the John C. Murphy Health Center. The heath department is partnering with Catholic Charities of St Louis in the distribution of 3-ply disposable masks.
