HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (CNN) -- Instead of taking packages from the porch a thief in North Carolina decided to intercept a delivery in progress. The homeowner said a woman followed a FedEx driver to her home, then pretended to be the person receiving a package.
The entire con was caught on camera, and the brazen theft is a first for the Huntersville Police Department.
Estefania Rauseo said she checked her home surveillance camera Thursday because the package she was expecting wasn't on her porch. What she saw was a startling theft in her own driveway.
"It was just this lady pulling behind the FedEx truck and then she parked in my house like she lived there. She took the package like pretending it was for her," said Rauseo.
In the video, you can hear the suspect and the driver exchange pleasantries. She wishes him a good day and then takes off with a new computer and keyboard for Rauseo's husband.
"I order things online basically every day, like all of us. This time she got lucky, I guess," Rauseo said.
She posted the video on social media to get the word out and to help neighbors be on alert. Rauseo said FedEx is in the process of refunding her since she never received the package.
Rauseo just wants to find the person responsible.
"I just want her to be held accountable. I just don't want this to happen to more people," she said,
Huntersville police said they have not identified a suspect in the case, but once they do, that person could face fraud and larceny charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.