HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Missouri man died and five people were treated for hypothermia after two fishing boats capsized at the Gates of the Mountains marina during a snowstorm.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Capt. Alan Hughes said six people were in the water clinging to boats Sunday morning when rescue teams responded to Upper Holter Lake about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Helena.
Sheriff Leo Dutton says 63-year-old Craig Bristle of Pacific, Missouri, died. Pacific is approximately 35 miles outside of St. Louis. An autopsy was planned. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Dutton says the anglers were in two boats with fishing guides when strong winds caused one to capsize. A second group tried to help and their boat capsized, too.
Officials say another fishing party had to be rescued after grounding their boat on the Missouri River, south of the marina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.