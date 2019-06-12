ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Famous musician Ozzy Osbourne is a big fan of the Blues and he is cheering on the hockey team again as they take on the Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Osbourne tweeted a photo of himself in a Blues jersey Wednesday night as Game 7 started with the caption “Let’s Go @StLouisBlues! #StanleyCup.”
Let’s Go @StLouisBlues!#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jQ8LH4CpOi— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) June 12, 2019
Osbourne posted a now infamous mugshot of himself in a Blues jersey Sunday in support of the St. Louis team.
According to The Smoking Gun, Osbourne was arrested by Memphis police in May of 1984 and charged with public intoxication. The Smoking Gun said the police report said Ozzy was "staggering drunk" when he was taken into custody on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee.
Let’s go @StLouisBlues! pic.twitter.com/VxYupt288K— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) June 10, 2019
