ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ozzy Osbourne has rescheduled his entire 2019 tour, which included a stop in St. Louis.
The singer was scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 26, 2019. Following an injury he sustained while dealing with pneumonia, Osbourne’s ‘No More Tours 2’ was postponed until 2020.
OZZY will postpone all his tour dates as he recovers from injury sustained while dealing with pneumonia. Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery. Shows will be rescheduled beginning in Feb 2020— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 4, 2019
Tickets for the 2019 show will be honored for the show that was rescheduled to June 24, 2020 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.
