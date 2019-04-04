People Ozzy Osbourne

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Ozzy Osbourne poses for photographers upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards 2015 in London. ocker Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital. Sharon Osbourne wrote on Twitter Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, the 70-year-old was admitted “following some complications from the flu.” She wrote doctors believe “this is the best way to get him of a quicker road to recovery.”(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ozzy Osbourne has rescheduled his entire 2019 tour, which included a stop in St. Louis.

The singer was scheduled to perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on June 26, 2019. Following an injury he sustained while dealing with pneumonia, Osbourne’s ‘No More Tours 2’ was postponed until 2020.

Tickets for the 2019 show will be honored for the show that was rescheduled to June 24, 2020 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

