Ozzie Smith receives COVID-19 vaccine

Cardinals great Ozzie Smith received the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the state-led mega vaccination event Thursday.

The Cardinals great was administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the event at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park.  

The two-day event on Thursday and Friday will see more than 6,000 vaccinated. The invite-only event will prioritize those in groups 1A, 1B Tiers 1 and 2, but members of Tier 3 could also receive an invite, including educators and utility workers.

