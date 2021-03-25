ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the state-led mega vaccination event Thursday.
On Tuesday night, anxious St. Louis residents were hitting refresh on their emails as the city's health department began sending out thousands of invitations for the mega vaccination event at St. Louis County College at Forest Park.
The Cardinals great was administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the event at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park.
The two-day event on Thursday and Friday will see more than 6,000 vaccinated. The invite-only event will prioritize those in groups 1A, 1B Tiers 1 and 2, but members of Tier 3 could also receive an invite, including educators and utility workers.
Retired Cardinals Shortstop Ozzie Smith is the first to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine today at the mega vaccination event at St. Louis Community College Forest Park. pic.twitter.com/rd3wGIVF9C— Damon Arnold (@DamonArnoldKMOV) March 25, 2021
