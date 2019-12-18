ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the debate over the privatization of Lambert Airport continues, two groups hoping to land the privatization bid revealed ties to celebrities and former athletes.
The highest-profile collection of names is part of Lambert Gateway Partners, a collection of three entities including Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Groupe ADP, and Hall of Fame Group.
Blackstone is a private equity firm, and Groupe ADP is a manager of French Airports.
The Hall of Fame Group, whose members were made public for the first time, includes Cardinal legend Ozzie Smith, Olympic star Jackie Joyney-Kersee, former St. Louis Rams Orlando Pace and Aeneas Williams, NFL Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Eric Dickerson, and comedian Cedric the Entertainer.
Another group who responded to the request for qualification boasts Magic Johnson as one of its members.
Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend, co-founded JLC Infrastructure with James Reynolds Jr., who is CEO of Loop Capital.
JLC is part of another privatization group called STL Aviation Group, and in addition to JLC, includes Saveer Consulting, a workplace placement company founded by former NFL player Demetrious Johnson, who lives in St. Louis.
The airport is currently owned by the City of St. Louis.
In June of 2018, city officials hired consultants to determine whether to lease the airport to a private operator.
Supporters see privatization as a chance for St. Louis to make money, but critics question transparency and conflicts of interest and cite concerns that a private entity would put bottom-line profit over public service.
Mayor Lyda Krewson said it's unclear whether there would be a final vote at the end of the exploration process, which could take up to three years.
