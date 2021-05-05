ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – In effort to combat vaccine hesitancy, health officials in St. Clair County are using well-known celebrities to make sure everyone gets a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Get Your Vaccination.” That’s what St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Ozzie Smith said during his Cameo announcement. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency utilized the app to created personalized videos to encourage Illinoisians to roll up their sleeves. This strategy isn’t new. President Joe Biden, Jennifer Lopez and Prince Harry united at the Vax Live to advocate for vaccine distribution.
Actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried’s message was shared on the county’s Facebook page about the mass vaccination event being held at Belle Clair Fairgrounds.
On Monday, officials with the St. Clair County Health Department announced the mass vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds will close at the end of May, after opening on February 1. The department sites low demand, stating it was giving out more than 3,000 doses a day at its peak and is now seeing fewer than 1,000 people a day.
