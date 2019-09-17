Since joining the Cardinals the winter before the 2018 season, Marcell Ozuna hasn’t exactly been the most consistent player around.
Last year, his slightly above-average 106 OPS+ was a result of the fits and starts that endured in Ozuna’s offensive game throughout the season. He battled a shoulder issue that, at times, sapped him of his power at the plate and for the entire year rendered his throwing arm in left field completely useless. He flat-out couldn’t throw, but kept playing the whole year that way, with the exception of a brief DL stint in late August during which he received a cortisone injection in that shoulder.
Considering Ozuna was the Cardinals’ prize of the prior off-season, his numbers were underwhelming his first year in town. St. Louis had traded for a player coming off a .924 OPS with 37 home runs and 124 RBIs—a legitimate middle-order force. When the guy they ended up getting finished 2018 with a wRC+ no better than Jedd Gyorko, Harrison Bader and Yairo Munoz, it seemed easy to map out how 2019 would be his last season with St. Louis.
Based on that massive 2017 season with Miami, Ozuna’s name carried some cachet. If he were to enjoy a rebound campaign in 2019, it would surely price the Cardinals out of their comfort zone for a contract extension before his impending free agency after the season. Alternatively, if he were to post another so-so season, the Cardinals would have little desire to bring him back. With talented young outfielders scattered throughout their minor-league system, the Cardinals could turn to one or more of them to replace Ozuna’s production, which didn’t end up being all that productive after all.
This was the thought process for how easily I had dismissed the idea of Ozuna signing a long-term deal with St. Louis. It just wasn’t in the cards.
Over the course of this season, Ozuna has tempted me to reconsider my stance. He changed agents from the ostentatious Scott Boras to the same agency that represents Cardinals teammate Yadier Molina, implying the possibility that he’s not dead-set on getting to free agency, as surely would have been his edict under Boras’ thumb.
As a player, Ozuna looks different. After an off-season procedure cleaned up his shoulder issues, the sudden exuberance in Ozuna’s style of play is hard to miss. His effort and energy in the field and on the bases has been tremendous; he’s been fun to watch.
Of course, the Cardinals didn’t acquire Ozuna for his fielding or base running. At the end of the day, the thump in his bat has to be the primary factor in this discussion, and as I referenced to begin this column, consistency hasn’t been Ozuna’s strong suit.
There's no question: When he's on his game, he's a one-man wrecking crew. But just as easily as Ozuna can unleash his light-tower power to lead the Cardinals to a win, he can also disappear for days at a time. How much money is worthwhile to commit to that kind of offensive profile?
On the whole, his numbers have improved this year, his OPS up to .827 from .758. Though his batting average has decreased, Ozuna has 28 home runs, already five more than he hit all of last year. That has helped boost his slugging percentage to .495, second only to 2017 as the best rate of his career.
With performances like he had in the Cardinals’ 4-2 win over the Nationals Monday, Ozuna manages to tap into your imagination that a prolonged hot streak is just around the corner. He single-handedly carried the offense by driving in all four runs on a home run and a double. He also gunned down a runner at the plate, unthinkable a year ago.
That’s the kind of player you want on your side. With the Cardinals barely clinging to the NL Central lead as it is, it wouldn’t seem prudent to allow a central contributor to walk away after the season, particularly one who has publicly expressed his desire to remain in St. Louis.
“That’s my priority,” Ozuna told Rick Hummel of the Post-Dispatch. “My agents just have to do their job.”
Despite his improved play, his desire to stay, and with the eternal caveat that it depends on the price, I still can’t seem to talk myself into believing that the Cardinals will re-sign him.
For one, the Cardinals don’t seem to be in any rush to bring Ozuna back. Though they offered and agreed to extensions this year with Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas and Matt Carpenter, their reaction to Ozuna’s expressed desire to stick around has been tepid. The player can say he wants to stay, but it takes two to tango. The Cardinals don’t seem as willing to dance in this case.
Part of the Cardinals’ comfort in a ‘wait-and-see’ attitude toward Ozuna’s status is likely rooted in the presence of Dylan Carlson, who has, at age 20, pretty well already established that he has little left to prove in the minor leagues. Carlson should be given every opportunity to earn a starting role in the outfield next spring. Barring a trade, the team already has Dexter Fowler, Harrison Bader, Tyler O’Neill and Jose Martinez to consider for those spots.
Another factor is the constraints of the payroll. I don’t say this to defend ownership’s frugality, as I’m of the opinion that there’s always more money to spend. We know by now, though, that the Cardinals aren’t inclined to break the budget when internal alternatives exist, as they seemingly do for Ozuna’s spot. What’s interesting, though, is how the Cardinals have put themselves in this position to pass on an extension for a younger asset (Ozuna, 29) by needlessly extending one to an older player (Carpenter, 33) before the season.
Instead of allowing Carpenter to play out 2019 before deciding whether to pick up his $20 million team option for 2020, the Cardinals guaranteed his salary for next year and the year after that for a total for $37 million. If you’re curious how that contract is looking for it even takes effect in 2020, Tommy Edman is frequently starting at third instead of Carpenter during a pennant race.
Even if there are legitimate reasons for the Cardinals to practice restraint when it comes to an Ozuna extension, there were even more of those reasons when it came to Carpenter’s deal. But they signed it anyway.
The Cardinals already have nearly $100 million in salary committed for the 2021 season. Fans clamor for the team to spend money, but it doesn’t make them hypocritical to question the ways in which that money has been spent when it comes to the not-too-distant future of the franchise. Ozuna will still likely be a quality contributor two years from now, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cardinals go in a different direction.
If it happens, it’ll be fair to ask whether the extension spree of early-2019 forced them into it, or whether, when it comes to Ozuna, they’re just not that into him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.