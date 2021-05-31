COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A wedding venue was destroyed by a fire in Columbia, Illinois Sunday morning.
The fire broke out at the Sugar Spring Ranch, which is located in the 1300 block of Centerville Road. Sugar Spring Ranch told News 4 the fire started around 2:30 a.m. Nobody was injured but the building completely burned to the ground. Greg and Melinda Meyers are owners of Sugar Spring Ranch.
"And to wake up the next morning and it's totally gone. It's devastating," said Melinda Meyer.
The place just opened in January of this year and was almost booked solid through the end of next year. There was a wedding there Saturday night and according to Meyers, they stayed to clean up and left at 1:30 a.m. The sprinkler system for the 8,000-square for space wasn't operating yet. The fire chief said they has an agreement with the venue to temporarily allow weddings until the sprinklers were up and running, but only when the fire department was on site. They were there Saturday night but had left long before the call came in 6:30 Sunday morning.
The Meyers are vowing to rebuild but admit that insurance won't cover all their costs. Greg Meyer said the level of insurance was based on the budget for the building, but that they added so many extras that the project went over budget. For now, the couple says the focus is on how they can take care of the couples that were counting on the venue.
"This is not about us, this is about the people we've booked. And our main concern is how we accommodate them," he said.
The Sugar Spring Ranch has an open air pavilion that could be used for some events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.