FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The co-owners of a Franklin County newspaper are apologizing for an editorial cartoon that appeared in Wednesday’s edition.
Susan Miller Warden and Jeanne Miller Wood, co-owners of ‘The Missourian’, posted a message on the paper’s website after images started circulating showing the day’s editorial cartoon, which depicted what appeared to be a black man wearing a mask and hoodie taking a purse from a white woman who is exclaiming “Help!! Somebody call 911!” while the depicted thief says “Good luck with that lady…we defunded the police.”
Wednesday morning, posts were seen across social media calling for people to boycott the paper and contact their advertisers.
Shortly after images of the cartoon were posted, Warden and Wood issued an apology, stating they were “DISGUSTED” by the cartoon and that it “does not represent the views of ‘The Missourian’ staff.” They went on to state the image was selected by Editor/Publisher Bill Miller Sr. They then concluded their message with “BLACK LIVES MATTER”.
