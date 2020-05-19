ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Some owners of closed businesses are asking St. Louis county officials to allow them to reopen.
Gyms, such as Faster Fitness in Brentwood, must remain closed under orders from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page even as other businesses are allowed to open with certain restrictions.
But a group of owners are scheduled to meet with county leaders Wednesday. They are asking to be reclassified, separately from larger gyms.
One owner said they're an instructor-led operation, so they can better ensure social distancing.
“We have a very controlled environment, so we can guarantee six feet of social distancing. People washing their hands before, hand washing all equipment before and after use and honestly offering safety precautions in that most other businesses can't guarantee," said Marshall Ray with Faster Fitness.
St. Louis County said they are hopeful to learn from the gym owners and work towards the next phase of reopening.
