BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The owner of a nursing home in Bethalto, Illinois nursing home says she has to close because the State of Illinois hasn’t made its Medicaid payments.
More than 40 residents at the Bethalto Care Center have 28 more days to find a new place to live.
“For the first time in 43.5 years, I couldn’t make payday,” said owner Linda Daniels. “This has been going on for a long, long time (lack of Medicaid payments). It’s getting to the point where I can’t deal with it anymore.”
Relatives of some residents told News 4 they have started looking for other places for their loved ones.
“For tonight, we’re taking her to my house, so we give ourselves time to make the appropriate decision, don’t want to just push her somewhere and next week have to do it again,” said Jean Hunt, whose mother lives at Bethalto Care Center.
Several staff members came to work Tuesday, but its not clear when they will get paid.
Representatives from other facilities have been at Bethalto Care Center throughout the day doing assessments on residents.
The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services later released the following statement:
"Medicaid payments to this center have been made consistent with the state's standard process and timetable."
News 4 asked the department for more information but have yet to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.