ST. ANN (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Ann say a goat chased a student to school.
Tuesday morning, the St. Ann Neighborhood Watch posted on Facebook that a goat followed a student on Bristow and chased them to school.
After the incident, St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez told News 4 school officials contacted police to make sure it was safe for students to go outside. Chief Jimenez assured the school it was safe and that the goat was “in custody.”
The goat's owner, Lauren Cain, later went to animal control to pick up the goat. She said the goat was used to prevent the grass from growing too high and then turned into a pet.
She also said she believes the goat broke the wire he was on and ran out of an area of the backyard that isn't gated.
