EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Nuisance properties are a problem for many people around the St. Louis area.
In East St. Louis there’s no shortage of problem properties, but one on North 32nd Street is a major problem for Gencie Perkins.
Perkins' tidy bungalow home sits directly next to a dilapidated house with overgrown trees and weeds.
There is an abandoned trailer with flat tires sitting along her fence line.
The home hasn’t been occupied in years according to Perkins, and it’s current condition makes her feel “unsafe” in her own home.
On the day Perkins spoke with News 4, the grass was so tall the front of the house was barely visible from the street.
“I don’t know what’s over there in the grass, could be anything laying there,” Perkins said.
Lonnie Slater is an elected committeeman in East St. Louis.
Slater is aware of the problem property and would like to see it demolished.
He told News 4 he would work to get something done because “that’s my job” to make sure the precinct is represented.
According to St. Clair County property records, the house is owned by Legalze Tzedek Mishpat.
Records indicate Mishpat owns several properties in St. Clair County.
The tax bill is mailed to a home nearly 800 miles away in Houston, Texas.
Video from Houston reveals the owner’s home is on a well-kept cul-de-sac with no overgrown trees or weeds.
News 4 attempted to reach the owner by phone and mail but never received a response.
According to East St. Louis City Manager Brooke Smith, the property has been cited, but the owner did not appear in court in July or earlier this month.
Smith says the owner has been fined $725 and the property will now be added to the city’s demolition list.
Smith tells News 4 she’s optimistic problem properties like the one next to Perkins will be fixed because of additional funding from Governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.
There is no current date set for demolition on the house next to Perkins.
On Aug. 22, News 4 visited the home prior to airing the story to check on the property's condition.
The home is still uninhabitable, but some of the grass and weeds were mowed, by whom is unknown.
