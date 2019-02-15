JEFFERSON Co., Mo. (KMOV.com) – A dog found in a ditch with its legs and mouth bound with tape will be reunited with its owner.
Thursday, officials said Paul Garcia, 39, of Barnhart, was charged with animal abuse and armed criminal action in the case.
A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy was on patrol and found the dog in the area of Old State Road and Schneider Road. The temperature was in the 30s when the deputy found the dog, and had been in the teens the night before.
The animal was malnourished, and was suffering from a possible concussion.
Deputies said Garcia wrapped electrical and duct tape around the mouth and muzzle of the dog. His legs were also bound with duct tape.
Garcia then allegedly threw the dog out of a car window and onto the side of the road. Authorities believe he had been outside on the side of the road for 12 hours before the deputy found him.
A local animal hospital took the abused dog in for treatment. The Sheriff’s Office said he was doing much better and had become known at the hospital as “Jimmy.” Dr. Laura Ivan with Ivan Animal Hospital said she thinks Jimmy will be fine.
Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said they had found Jimmy’s owner. The owner reportedly said the dog's real name is Flick.
Todd Mahn, of Mahn Funeral Homes in De Soto, reportedly paid the dog's medical bills. The sheriff’s department thanked the public for help in spreading the story to help reunite the dog and owner.
Garcia is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bond.
