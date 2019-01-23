SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The owner of a music venue along Cherokee street is refusing to give up in hard times by taking a unique approach to keep his business open.
Foam was the first place of its kind to open in the Cherokee neighborhood after a moratorium on liquor sales ended in 2009.
Owner Mic Boshans is asking for the public’s help in keeping his music venue open.
“The economy has been a little bit weird, I think it has been challenging for a lot of people,” said Boshans.
Boshans spends about $18,000 a month to keep the bar and music venue open.
“It’s a labor of love but if it’s not sustaining itself, it is not going to last,” said Boshans.
Boshans hopes a GoFundMe campaign will help cover overhead costs.
Boshans has many supporters including the artist Veto Money.
“It’s unique because it is like affordable, it’s a place. It is not so much about money, it is more about having a space to be heard,” said Veto Money.
Boshans also has support from nearby businesses. Ryan Griffin and his business partner who opened St. Louis Hop Shop across the street say they want Foam to stay.
“I want to see all of the business around us thriving because it does bring not only a spotlight to the neighborhood but to all the great things going on around us,” said Griffin.
Boshans says he has used money from three jobs to keep Foam, a passion project, going.
