EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) - The owner of an East St. Louis apartment building where five children died after a fire says his building was safe and that he has no liability.

Rudy McIntosh says the morning of the fire, he saw his building on the news and then went to the scene. The mother of the children, Sabrina Dunigan, who is now charged, told him what happened.

"She approached me and said she had made a quick run and left a candle burning, and the kids had set the apartment on fire. She turned and walked away," McIntosh said.

Dunigan is facing five counts of endangering the life and health of a child for the blaze that happened in the early morning hours of August 6, Dunigan's 34th birthday. A former building tenant said the complex did not have working smoke detectors.

"Yes there was (working smoke detectors), the two units that they were in was just newly remodeled with everything, kitchens, the whole nine yards. And everything was in those apartments when they went in there," McIntosh said.

McIntosh says Dunigan lived in the apartment for about nine months before the fire.