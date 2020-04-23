An overturned tractor trailer is blocking several lanes of I-44 eastbound before the I-270 interchange.

One lane of traffic is getting by.

This crash happened near the ongoing construction along I-44 near Soccer Park.

44 at 270 crash

MoDOT tweeted that the crash might not be cleared until around 7:30 a.m.

