ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An overturned tractor trailer is blocking several lanes of I-44 eastbound before the I-270 interchange.
One lane of traffic is getting by.
This crash happened near the ongoing construction along I-44 near Soccer Park.
MoDOT tweeted that the crash might not be cleared until around 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.