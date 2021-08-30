HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- An overturned tractor trailer has closed a portion of eastbound interstate 70 in Madison County.
The tractor trailer overturned and closed all eastbound lanes of the interstate at milepost 26 before 9:40 a.m. Monday. Traffic is backed up nearly two miles as crews work to upright the vehicle.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash. A time for when the roadway will completely reopen to traffic has not been released.
