KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A portion of southbound Kirkwood Road is closed in Kirkwood due to an accident.
Kirkwood police were on scene of the accident happened before 4:00 p.m. Friday just north of Manchester. The view from Powerhouse Skyzoom4 showed one overturned SUV and a downed power line.
Police were directing traffic back northbound.
There was no immediate word on injuries or what led to the accident.
