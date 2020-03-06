ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An overturned semi along I-64 near the Market Street exit has shutdown the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
The semi truck spilled its load of soybeans and the interstate will likely be shutdown for a lengthy amount of time. This is near the Goodwill Outlet.
Crews are shutting down lanes at Vandeventer and traffic is being re-routed.
Firefighters said no injuries have been reported as of now.
The cause of the crash has not been released yet.
A News 4 viewer sent in this photo of the soybean spill from underneath the westbound lanes of I-64.
