GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- All lanes of Madison Avenue in Granite City are closed after a semi truck overturned Monday morning.
The crash happened before 6:30 a.m. on Madison Ave and 12th Street. Officials said a semi truck landed on its side and struck a power pole near Daylight Donuts.
It is unknown if anyone is injured.
