ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews have closed all lanes of northbound Rte. 3 at Broadway in Alton, Illinois Monday morning following an overturned semi.
Around 6 a.m., police arrived to the highway after a semi truck crashed and overturned. Powerhouse Skyzoom 4 was over the scene and spotted liquid leaking from the truck near Wood River Creek.
It is unknown what it was hauling at this time.
Traffic is being diverted to the nearest exit. It is unknown when the road will reopen.
