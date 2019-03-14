COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- Emergency crews are working to clear a crash involving an overturned semi in Collinsville, Illinois Thursday.
The ramp was shut down around 11:30 a.m. near the southbound Interstate 55 ramp to southbound Interstate 255 as crews worked to upright the semi truck.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
It is unknown when the ramp will reopen.
