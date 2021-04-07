(KMOV.com) -- First responders are working to upright an overturned semi truck on the Interstate 55 ramp in the Metro East Wednesday morning.
The crash happened before 10 a.m. on the ramp to eastbound Interstate 64. Illinois State Police said the truck was hauling 10 pallets of flour. No one was injured but the highway is still shut down as of 11 a.m.
