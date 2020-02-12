LIVINGSTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on scene after a crash on Interstate 55 in Madison County involving an overturned semi Wednesday morning.
Police said two tractor trailers crashed around 5:40 a.m. causing all lanes to shut down near mile marker 33, just south of Livingston. During the closure, traffic is being diverted onto Route 4.
Illinois State Police said they have not received any information regarding possible injuries.
While an exact time that the lanes will reopen has not been disclosed, troopers said incidents like this have a tendency to last "several hours."
No additional information has been released
