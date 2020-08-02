SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Heads up South County drivers!
A crash involving an overturned semi closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Lindbergh Sunday morning.
Per MoDOT's Travelers Map, the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. and traffic was diverted to the nearest exit. The semi truck was lifted upright as of 11 a.m.
All lanes reopened just before noon.
