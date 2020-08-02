I-55 at Lindbergh
MoDOT

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Heads up South County drivers!

A crash involving an overturned semi closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Lindbergh Sunday morning.

Per MoDOT's Travelers Map, the crash happened around 4:16 a.m. and traffic was diverted to the nearest exit. The semi truck was lifted upright as of 11 a.m.

All lanes reopened just before noon.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.